Huawei deputy chairman defends its security policy

Chinese tech giant Huawei’s deputy chairman has defended the company’s commitment to security after a stinging British Government report added to Western pressure on the company.

The report accused the company of failing to repair dangerous flaws in its telecom technology.

Guo Ping’s comments came as Huawei, the biggest global maker of network equipment for phone and internet companies, announced last year’s sales surpassed £76.6bn despite US pressure on American allies to shun it as a security threat.

Accusations that Huawei, China’s first global tech brand, might facilitate Beijing’s spying threaten to hamper its access to global carriers that are preparing to invest billions of dollars in next-generation technology. Britain’s National Cyber Security Centre added criticism on a different front on Thursday, accusing Huawei of “poor software engineering”.

The agency said in a report British researchers saw no sign that was due to Chinese government interference, but it said Huawei had not repaired flaws that might make its systems vulnerable to cyber attacks.

Mr Guo did not respond directly to the British report’s criticisms but said Huawei will work with regulators to improve security. “We prioritise cybersecurity and privacy protection even above our commercial targets,” he said.