Huge crowds gather to watch Canadian Air Force transport plane leave Leeds Bradford Airport

Have your say

Crowds of plane-spotters have lined viewing areas near Leeds Bradford Airport today as they wait for one of the world's biggest aircraft to depart.

A Boeing Globemaster C17 transport plane operated by the Canadian Air Force arrived at LBA yesterday as part of a week of military training exercises.

The C17 waits on the runway

Photographer Andrew Easby rode in a Helijet Aviation helicopter over the site and took these stunning aerial shots.

The aircraft is due to depart later this evening, but more military jets are expected to arrive until May 18.

The C17 will now head to RAF Brize Norton for further exercises.

Follow @AndrewEasby1 on Twitter for more aircraft photography and video footage throughout the week.

An ice cream van was doing a brisk trade as plane enthusiasts arrived

Why fighter jets will be tearing through Leeds skies this week

The C17 is one of the world's biggest aircraft

The C17 was due to leave on Sunday evening

Military aircraft are popular with plane spotters

The plane arrived from Canada

Crowds await the C17's departure