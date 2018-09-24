Huge queues in Sheffield city centre as fans wait for Doctor Who premiere

Hundreds of fans are queuing in Sheffield city centre to watch the red carpet arrivals for the Doctor Who premiere.

The star studded red carpet premiere for the new series of Doctor Who is being held at the Light Cinema with Timelord Jodie Whittaker taking centre stage at the event.

Queues in Sheffield - Credit: @WhoHats

Tickets were released earlier this month for fans to watch the red carpet arrivals, including Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

However, despite tickets being released in a random draw, entry will still be on a first come, first served basis.

A BBC announcement said: “Ticket winners will be able to watch the live red carpet arrivals and have an opportunity to see the cast up close and personal.

Tickets were distributed by random draw with 50% of tickets going to Sheffield and the surrounding area postcodes and 50% going to the rest of the UK.

Admission to the event, which takes place from 1.30pm, is on a first-come, first-served basis. As not everyone who asks for tickets uses them, to make sure the event has a full house, more tickets than there are places are sent out.

The statement added: “We do our best to get the numbers right, but unfortunately we occasionally have to disappoint people so please arrive early.”

Huge queues are building on the Moor as fans wait to see all the stars arrive for the premiere of the show’s 11th series.

Whittaker will be the 13th Doctor and the first female to take on the role.

Sheffield features prominently in the new series of the show, with part of the series filmed at Park Hill flats.