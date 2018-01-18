Hull City footballer Abel Hernandez's father 'finally found' after going missing

Have your say

The father of Hull City player Abel Hernandez has been found after going missing this morning, the footballer has said.

The Football League Championship forward had posted an appeal on social media to find his father, Juan Hernandez, 70, who has dementia.

He went missing from the Brough area of Hull earlier today (Thursday).

But Abel Hernandez said on Twitter tonight that the Uruguayan has now been found safe and well.

"Hello everyone. Finally we have found him well," Hernandez tweeted, at about 7.15pm.

"Thank you very much to all supporters and to the police for helping us."