Hull FC boss Brett Hodgson gets the "brew" just right with derby win

In one of the most exciting Super League games of the season - and the best derby for some years - the Black and Whites produced a thrilling success.

Marc Sneyd’s 73rd minute drop goal essentially proved the difference but Albert Vete’s late try for Hull KR set up a dramatic ending.

Hull loose forward Jordan Lane was needed to charge down Rowan Milnes’ drop goal attempt with the final play of the game and seal his side’s first win in five matches.

On his own first derby experience - and a first played in front of crowds for more 18 months - Hodgson admitted: “It was brilliant.

“There was a different buzz around the city.

“People were so excited for it and you could sense something was brewing.

“It definitely lived up to expectations and the atmosphere was outstanding.

Hull FC's Danny Houghton and Manu Ma'u congratulate Jordan Lane (grounded) after the loose forward charged down Rowan Milnes' last-gasp drop goal attempt to seal a derby win. (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)

“Sneydy was really composed at the end and then Jordan came up with that big play. It was great.”

In his first game back since injuring a knee in June, Jake Connor was brilliant at full-back for Hull, having a hand in three of their four tries which landed to Bureta Faraimo (2), Carlos Tuimavave and Adam Swift.

“He’s brilliant,” conceded Hodgson.

“He’s been out for a number of weeks and there’s no doubt he’s been missed.

Hull FC's Marc Sneyd celebrates his decisive drop goal. (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)

“But his composure in certain parts of the game was outstanding and what he does is reduce the pressure on Josh Reynolds and Sneydy.”

Hull, who move up to the final play-offs spot of sixth and just behind Rovers, had three efforts - two for Tuimavave and another for Cameron Smith - ruled out by the video referee.

Hodgson added: “I felt we deserved the victory.

“I felt those three calls were all harsh and it could have been a different scenario.

Hull KR captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall tries to get his side moving. (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)

“But we went through that adversity, came up with the result and that big play at the end from Jordan.

“Sometimes it’s Danny Houghton. Sometimes it’s Joe Cator. Today it was Jordan.”

The win came at a cost though with Australian stand-off Reynolds (knee) and loose forward Cator (suspected torn Achilles) both limping off in the second period.

Rovers boss Tony Smith, whose side missed the chance to replace Wigan Warriors in fourth spot, had few complaints and admitted Hull deserved the win.

He did remain positive, though.

"We may not have won this game, but I'd say that in the time I've been at the club in the past, we wouldn't have got anywhere near Hull FC today,” said Smith, who also lost forwards Korbin Sims and Matty Storton to injuries.

Hull FC's Jake Connor, right, celebrates with Adam Swift after setting up the winger's opening try. (JOHN CLIFTON/SWPIX)