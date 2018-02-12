Hull FC re-sign former player after he visits team hotel in Australia

Injury-struck Hull FC have agreed a deal that sees Newcastle Knights' Curtis Naughton - the winger who left them last year and eventually moved to Australia - rejoin them temporarily for one game only in Sydney.

The Airlie Birds' selection issues on their tour of New South Wales have gone from bad to worse after it emerged vice-captain Scott Taylor underwent appendix surgery after Saturday's 24-10 defeat to Wigan Warriors in Wollongong.

The England prop, who took over the armband after captain Danny Houghton suffered a torn calf in the first half, is set to miss around three weeks of action.

Hull also lost winger Bureta Faraimo (concussion) and prop Liam Watts (hamstring) while second-row Mark Minichiello (ankle) and centre Jake Connor (knee) struggled to finsh the game. Hooker Houghton could be out for two months.

With another centre - Carlos Tumiavave - still uncertain whether he will be able to return to action this week when they face NRL outfit St George Illawarra, Radford was, understandably, pleased to see Naughton answer his SOS after a chance meeting with his former player.

He also got the green light from former Huddersfield Giants boss Nathan Brown, who is now coach at NRL club Newcastle where the 22-year-old Dewsbury-born wideman has been in their feeder squad and is now just waiting international clearance.

"We are very fortunate we could do this," Radford told The Yorkshire Post.

"I spoke to Browny and have to thank him for allowing us to.

"We only brought a squad of 26 and we expected us banking on Carlos being back but weren't expecting us to lose B (Faraimo) and Jake as well. It's hit us pretty hard.

"He's in to his pre-season week 10 so he'll be fit. I liked him and still do so there's an opportunity for him to shine.

"But the fact he was here (in New South Wales) and came to visit the hotel was conicdental really. He came to see the lads in Kiama beofre the game last week and then Saturdayhappened.

"So I asked the question 'are you contracted?' and he's not signed an offical contract yet, I added if there'd be a chance he could play the game and he said 'yes'.

"He left us (for Leigh Centurions) the back end of pre-season last year so in terms of structiures and systems we haven't changed a great deal.

"He's going to train with us for this week so he'll soon get back into the swing of things."

On Taylor, Radford added: "It happened the day of the (Wigan) game.

"Credit to him for putting his hand up and playing. We thought it was just stomach cramps but now he's had his appendix out just like Chris Green did last year.

"Surgery's gone well and hopefully he'll be out of the hospital and back with us in the next couple of days.

"With Mint (Houghton),, he's had his scan and we're waiting for the result to see the severity. It looks very similar to the one he had last year and he missed eight weeks then.

"We're prepared for the worst, I suppose. Jake wait we'll and see, I don't think Mini will be right, Wattsy we'll wait and see, Carlos hopefully will be back, and then we've drafted Curtis in as we're obviously very short on outside backs.

"It's an opportunity for our young blokes; it's going to be a far quicker game than it was on Saturday and hopefully whatever the reuslt we can take something out of it and take it back to Super League."

Dave Craven is on tour with Hull FC in Australia in association with Ladbrokes.com

