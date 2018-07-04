Hull FC see off interest to secure Sika Manu for another year

Have your say

HULL FC’s Sika Manu has joined his second-row partner Mark Minichiello by agreeing a new one-year deal with the Black and Whites.

The East Yorkshire club confirmed this morning that Italy captain Minichiello had signed on again for 2019 and Manu has followed suit in a significant boost for Lee Radford’s side.

Hull say they fought off competition from both Super League and NRL-based sides to retain the services of the Tonga captain.

Manu, 31, joined from Penrith Panthers ahead of the 2016 season and has become an integral part of Radford’s side.

He helped them win back-to-back Challenge Cups and said: “Me and my family are really happy to have secured my future for 2019.

"This club is in a great place at the moment and I believe we're in a good position to continue our progression over the next few years.

"This city has been great for us. We love it here in Hull - the people are really friendly, particularly the Hull FC supporters.

“It's definitely played a role in my decision.”

As Hull prepare to face Huddersfield Giants tomorrow, Manu - who misses out due to starting a three-game ban - admitted Radford was another reason why he decided to stay with the Airlie Birds.

"Lee is a brilliant coach,” said the ex-Melbourne Storm star, who won the 2008 World Cup with New Zealand.

“Some coaches beat around the bush a little bit, but he tells you how it is, and that's really what you need as a player.

"He's been great for the club, and for me personally too.

“His knowledge of the game is brilliant and he's give me some really good guidance at times."

Radford added: “I’m delighted to have Sika tied down for next season.

“You see Sika’s value when he’s on the field for us.

“He’ll be disappointed to have not been on the field as much this year due to injuries, but hopefully he’ll have a good run until the end of the season.

“He was a quality addition when he arrived back in 2016.

“He’s a no-nonsense forward who is very aware of his own game and doesn’t need much interference from us as coaches.

“He sets his own standards and doesn’t need reminding when he doesn’t hit them because they’re very high.”