Police are searching for a 15-year-old Hull girl reported missing this morning

Kasey Herron was last seen at around 8.30pm yesterday on Wexford Avenue.

She is described as being white, 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build with short black hair. She was wearing a dark parka jacket with a fur collar, blue jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen her is asked to call 101 quoting log six of 11/10/17.