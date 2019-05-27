Hull KR snag John Bastian from Bradford Bulls as head of youth

Bradford Bulls’ head of youth John Bastian will join Hull KR at the end of this season in a similar role.

Bastian was in charge of the academy at Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves and also had a spell as Featherstone Rovers’ head coach.

Rovers announced their decision, alongside Hull FC, to split the current City of Hull Academy partnership earlier this month and Bastian will head up the Robins’ youth systems.

“John’s appointment as head of youth is a significant coup for us,” said Rovers’ owner Neil Hudgell

“Our own academy affords us the opportunity to re-establish our own identity and a return to the values which served this club so well many years ago.

“We are a community-centric club and we intend to build again on those local foundations.

“John’s track record at Leeds, Warrington and most recently Bradford is second to none in bringing youth through.

“I envisage that at the heart of a successful Hull KR in the future will be a core of locally-produced players.

“I know our fans will get behind us as we focus much of our investment on and off the field in this area over the next few years.”

Bastian added: “It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to be head of youth at Hull KR, a huge club with a great fan base.

“Producing homegrown players and watching them progress to first grade at Hull KR is something we all want to happen and the club and staff are committed to making this happen.

“It’s an exciting time and we will achieve our goals.”