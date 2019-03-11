Hull man charged with voyeurism and committing indecent acts

Have your say

A 24-year-old man from Hull will go on trial later this year charged with 12 offences including voyeurism and indecency.

Pawel Relowicz, of Raglan Street, appeared at Hull Crown Court on Monday accused of five counts of burglary, three counts of voyeurism, three counts of outraging public decency and one of receiving stolen goods.

The 24-year-old was dressed in a grey sweatshirt and sat in the dock with a Polish interpreter and two security dock officers.

Relowicz, who has short brown hair, spoke through the interpreter only to confirm his name during the 15-minute appearance.

No details of the charges were read out in court on Monday.

Relowicz entered no pleas and the case was adjourned for a week when the charges will be put to the defendant.

Previous hearings before magistrates have heard the three charges of outraging public decency include one of indecently exposing himself on Boxing Day in a public place in Hull.

Another alleges Relowicz committed a sex act while exposing himself in Hull on January 12.

The three voyeurism charges allege Relowicz watched another person 'doing a private act' for his own sexual gratification at addresses in Hull on three dates between February and July last year.

The defendant is also accused of stealing items including sex toys, underwear, condoms, photographs, electronic equipment and cash at five burglaries in the city between 2017 and 2019, and receiving a stolen mobile phone in November last year.

There was no application for bail on Monday and Judge David Tremberg remanded Relowicz back into custody.

He will next appear at Hull Crown Court on March 18, when he is expected to enter pleas to all 12 charges.

A trial date was fixed for July 22 at Sheffield Crown Court.