WHILE most NIHL National observers will have been stunned by news of Dave Phillips’ exit from Hull Seahawks, head coach Matty Davies’ only concern is with making sure his remaining players are as well-prepared for the 2025-26 NIHL National season as possible.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Davies and the club refused to comment any further following yesterday’s brief announcement that the former GB and Sheffield Steelers defenceman was on his way.

“We can confirm that Dave Phillips has informed the club his desire to leave and the club has reached an agreement to part ways with Dave,” said a statement issued on the Seahawks’ social media channels.

It remains to be seen where Phillips ends up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GONE: Defenceman Dave Phillips has left Hull Seahawks after just one season back with his hometown club. Picture: Vince Cowell/Seahawks Media.

The 38-year-old right-hander has already seen competitive action this season when he was released to play in two Champions Hockey League games for former club Belfast Giants.

But a return to the full-time Elite League on a permanent basis is not expected given his decision to move down to the UK’s second-tier only last summer.

He spent half of his first season back in his hometown sidelined with an upper-body injury but was expected to return fully recovered to take the lead role in the Seahawks’ D-core in 2025-26.

As a result, Davies pressed ahead with his recruitment, opting to go with four import forwards - something he was criticised for by some observers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MOVING ON: Hull Seahawks' head coach Matty Davies.Picture: Bruce Rollinson

But the Seahawks’ boss - fresh from celebrating his career in a testimonial at Hull Ice Arena last Saturday - is confident he has the players capable of mounting a challenge for honours.

“We’re just concentrating on preparing for the new season,” said Davies, whose team played against EIHL outfit Manchester Storm last Sunday and face Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights twice this weekend, the first time on home ice tonight (5.30pm).

“Nothing changes for us. It’s a big year and we’ve got a lot to go for and we’ve got a really new, young, fresh team, adding to the players that we’ve had here for quite some time, too.

“It’s a good mix and I’m excited about this group and the lads are all gelling together really well - we’ve had plenty of time off the ice together to bond and get to know one another.