Hull Seahawks Matty Davies focused only on what lies ahead after shock exit of Dave Phillips
Davies and the club refused to comment any further following yesterday’s brief announcement that the former GB and Sheffield Steelers defenceman was on his way.
“We can confirm that Dave Phillips has informed the club his desire to leave and the club has reached an agreement to part ways with Dave,” said a statement issued on the Seahawks’ social media channels.
It remains to be seen where Phillips ends up.
The 38-year-old right-hander has already seen competitive action this season when he was released to play in two Champions Hockey League games for former club Belfast Giants.
But a return to the full-time Elite League on a permanent basis is not expected given his decision to move down to the UK’s second-tier only last summer.
He spent half of his first season back in his hometown sidelined with an upper-body injury but was expected to return fully recovered to take the lead role in the Seahawks’ D-core in 2025-26.
As a result, Davies pressed ahead with his recruitment, opting to go with four import forwards - something he was criticised for by some observers.
But the Seahawks’ boss - fresh from celebrating his career in a testimonial at Hull Ice Arena last Saturday - is confident he has the players capable of mounting a challenge for honours.
“We’re just concentrating on preparing for the new season,” said Davies, whose team played against EIHL outfit Manchester Storm last Sunday and face Yorkshire rivals Leeds Knights twice this weekend, the first time on home ice tonight (5.30pm).
“Nothing changes for us. It’s a big year and we’ve got a lot to go for and we’ve got a really new, young, fresh team, adding to the players that we’ve had here for quite some time, too.
“It’s a good mix and I’m excited about this group and the lads are all gelling together really well - we’ve had plenty of time off the ice together to bond and get to know one another.
“I’m happy with the group that I’ve got and we’ll go into this weekend with the right mindset, knowing that we’re going to work hard all weekend against a good team.”