Hull will build on ‘rip-roaring’ success of City of Culture

ARTS and civic leaders have vowed to build on the legacy of the “unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success” of Hull’s year as UK City of Culture.

A “snapshot” of visual arts, theatre, music, film and performance over the first three months of 2018 have been released as the city looks to capitalise on its tenure as the second-ever UK City of Culture - which looks set to exceed its forecast economic boost of £60m for the city.

Nine out of ten local people experienced some of the more than 2,000 events at more than 250 venues, including the opening Made in Hull opening event, which bathed many of the city’s best known buildings in light installations, and drew over 342,000 people over seven days.

The new season of events sees a return of one of the most popular events from the past year, the Back to Ours Festival, and exhibitions featuring internationally renowned artists including Richie Culver, who was brought up in Withernsea, Julia Vogl, and Jason Wilsher-Mills.

Director of Hull 2017 Martin Green said: “Whilst there has been immense effort put into making this year a truly memorable one, our aim has always been to see these types of events and conversations continue well beyond 2017. The people, places and spaces are ready for more and that’s what they’re going to get.”

Arts Council England chief executive Darren Henley said: “Hull’s year in the spotlight has been an unmitigated rip-roaring, awe-inspiring, life-enhancing success. Thanks to the power of sustained strategic investment in art and culture, the next chapter in Hull’s rich story is now filled with optimism, creativity, excitement and economic growth.”

Hull City Council leader Stephen Brady said confidence in the city “is at an all-time high”.

He added: “2017 was a catalyst for change and our ambitious plans will carry on with Hull Venue opening in June 2018 and plans for the Yorkshire Cruise Terminal are progressing very well.

“This is the city’s renaissance and we will continue to capitalise upon it.”