Hull woman Laura Plummer speaks after release from Egyptian prison

A Hull woman released from a prison sentence in Egypt has spoken of her relief at returning to the UK.

Laura Plummer, 34, was sentenced to three years in prison on Boxing Day 2017 for taking 290 banned Tramadol painkiller tablets into the country.

The shop worker applied for and was granted early release on Monday after serving a third of her sentence.

Ms Plummer told The Sun: "There were times when I thought this day would never come.

"I just want to get home and have a long bath and to get in my own bed."

The paper reported that Ms Plummer flew to Europe on Monday and is due back into the country on Tuesday.

Ms Plummer was arrested at the airport on October 9 2017 when she flew into the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

She claimed she was taking the tablets - which are legal in the UK but banned in Egypt - for her Egyptian partner Omar Caboo, who suffers from severe back pain, and had no idea what she was doing was wrong.

Speaking about the impact of the prison sentence on their relationship, Ms Plummer said: "I love him and he loves me and our love has survived the most traumatic of ordeals."

The Plummer family has previously said Ms Plummer had no idea that what she doing was illegal and was just "daft".

They said she did not try to hide the medicine, which she had been given by a friend, and she thought it was a joke when she was pulled over by officials after arriving for a holiday with her partner.

Mrs Sinclair said her daughter was being held in terrible conditions in a communal cell with no beds, sharing with up to 25 other women.