Humberside Police appeal after alleged rape near Anlaby leisure centre

Have your say

Police want to speak to this man in connection with an alleged rape.

Humberside Police said the attack was reported to have happened near a leisure centre on Springfield Way in Anlaby, Hull, on June 16 last year.

A police spokesperson said: "An e-fit of a man has been released who we want to speak with in connection with an alleged rape in Anlaby."

It was only reported to us recently.

"He’s been described as mid to late teens, slim, between 5 feet 10 and 6 feet tall, with curly brown/blonde hair and a distinctive ‘stretcher’ earring."

Anyone who can identify him is asked to call police on 101 with the reference number 16/33142/18.