Humberside Police officer accused of showing colleagues explicit text faces misconduct hearing

A Humberside Police officer, accused of showing colleagues an "upsetting" explicit image, faces a misconduct hearing.

PC Katie Jackson went against advice, it is alleged, showing the image "of a sexual nature", which she had received by text message, to colleagues, causing them "upset and distress."

At the same hearing she will also face allegations that lied about an incident at Scunthorpe General Hospital, involving a detainee she was with.

She claimed that the detainee assaulted her and the officer, who works in Hull, then submitted a statement, detailing what happened.

But it was not a "true and accurate" account, it is claimed.

She also went off sick due to injuries during the "assault" when in fact she had not been injured, it is further alleged.

The force alleges her behaviour amounts to a breach of Standards of Professional Behaviour in respect of Authority, Respect and Courtesy, Duties and Responsibilities and Honesty and Integrity contrary to Police (Conduct) Regulations 2012.

The three-day hearing at the old magistrate's court in Goole, starting next Monday, is open to the public.

Anyone who wished to do so should pre-register by sending details of their name, address, date of birth, email address and a contact number to professionalstandardsadmin@humberside.pnn.police.uk