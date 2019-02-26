Hundreds attend funeral for 12-year-old Taylor Tolley in Bridlington

The funeral service for 12-year-old road accident victim Taylor Tolley has taken place at Bridlington Priory.

Hundreds of people, including many of his friends from Bridlington School, walked behind the horse-drawn hearse with his family, from Taylor's home in Gypsey Road, through Old Town and to the historic church.

One of the floral tributes to Taylor Tolley

Many more were waiting outside the Priory to pay their respects. After the funeral service, mourners gathered at Bridlington CYP sports club.

Taylor was hit by a car on Brett Street on Friday, February 15. He was airlifted to hospital in Leeds but died from his injuries the next morning.

A fund to support the family, who have suffered three road tragedies in 12 years, has already raised £8,000.

Taylor's father Stuart Swift died in a road accident at Carnaby 11 years ago. Last year, her husband Andy Tolley, Taylor's stepfather, was killed in a motorcycle accident at Bempton.

Last Wednesday, dozens of balloons were released from the fields at Gypsey Road to pay tribute to Taylor.

Organiser Julie Deighton said: "The turnout was amazing, it was lovely to see so many people there and what a beautiful sight when all the balloons set off higher and higher with all the little messages stapled to them for Taylor.

"It was extremely heart-warming to see people there of all ages.

"Some that probably didnt even know him that came to pay their respects.

"People don't have a great deal of nice things to say about our little town but to see all those people joined together to pay tribute just goes to show what Bridlington is made of.

"R.I.P Taylor, you beautiful little angel."