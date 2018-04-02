Hundreds face fourth day without gas supply after outage in Silsden, West Yorkshire

Have your say

Hundreds of residents are facing a fourth day without gas after supply was lost in Silsden.

More than 3,000 properties were cut off after a gas main was damaged on Friday in the town near Bradford.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said its engineers had restored supply to more than 1,700 properties by 10am today (Monday).

But at least 1,000 more homes remain without gas over the Easter bank holiday weekend.

It comes as snow and torrential rain has caused chaos across Yorkshire today.

Read more: Easter white out and traffic chaos as snow falls across Yorkshire

Eileen Brown, head of customer experience at NGN, said: “We now have 1,738 customers back on gas.

“We would ask residents for their ongoing patience as we continue this work and thank them for their patience and cooperation.

“We are confident that we have the resources on site to reconnect remaining customers today if they are at home.

“To help with this ongoing process across all zones, please can we ask residents try and be available today to allow our engineers to carry out the necessary safety checks.

“Engineers will always make three visits to a property, so please don’t worry if you miss the first visit, there is no need to call us, engineers will make a return visit.”

NGN said its engineers need to visit every home that has been affected to carry out safety checks before the supply can be restored.

Volunteers and other organisations have helped support residents who were cut off since the outage on Friday.

A customer support centre has been set up at St James Church Hall for affected residents, and remains open today.

Hot plates, fan heaters, food vouchers, refreshments and supplies are also available at Silsden Town Hall.

Keighley Leisure Centre is offering its shower facilities to those affected.

NGN said it had been supported from fellow gas companies including Cadent, Wales & West Utilities and SGN.

Anyone who requires additional support is asked to call NGN on 0800 040 7766.

If anyone smells gas or suspects carbon monoxide should call the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.