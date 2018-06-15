Hundreds flock to pay tribute to Harrogate's Adam Tennant

Friends, family and former footballing colleagues of Adam Tennant paid fitting tribute to the much-missed Harrogate man last weekend.

The day of events at Harrogate Town FC’s CNG Stadium on Saturday was attended by hundreds of people, and it is estimated will end up having raised more than £6,000 for charity in the year of the 10th anniversary of his death.

Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy Day at Harrogate Town FC - Bradley Baldwin, Brendan Foody, Ann Kilroy, Alan Baldwin and Angela Baldwin. (1806093AM3)

Chief organiser Steve Kilroy said: “It was a brilliant day with around 400 people there.

“I’d like to give a special mention to Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver who turned up for the sports auction despite only landing at 4pm at Leeds Bradford airport from his holiday!

“The total raised for charity currently stands at £5,400. It will rise to £6,017 when all monies come in plus what the British Heart Foundation took themselves on the day. And there will be Gift Did recipts, too."

Adam Tennant died in 2007 of cardiac arrest aged just 41 while playing local football for Spa Athletic.

This popular figure’s family attended the Adam Tennant Memorial Trophy Day which featured a six-a-side football tournament, as well as a sports memorabilia auction, a prize raffle and more.

Adam’s widow Amanda said everyone had done an amazing job and the whole family were hugely appreciative.

The two charities to benefit are the British Heart Foundation and Cardiac Risk in the Young.

Steve Kilroy said he would also like to thank Harrogate Town Football club, Shaun and Cath Gill for taking on the raffle. Jem Smith for arranging the live music and everyone who supported the event.