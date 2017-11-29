Hundreds of guns, knives and swords off the streets in Yorkshire after weapons surrender campaign

More than 100 guns and dozens of knives have been handed in to Humberside Police during a weapons surrender campaign.

The force urged residents to hand in weapons to police stations between November 13 and 26, as part of the national firearms surrender.

Guns handed in to Humberside Police.

And today, police said that 119 guns were handed in alongside dozens of knives and ammunition during the two-week campaign in Humberside.

Temporary Detective Superintendent Joanne Roe, of Humberside Police, said: "I am very pleased with the amount of weapons and ammunition that has been handed in across the whole of the Humberside area."

It comes after North Yorkshire Police this month revealed that more than 120 weapons were surrendered during the first week of the national campaign in the region.

They included 31 shotguns, 55 imitation handguns or air pistols, 18 air rifles and a large amount of ammunition handed into North Yorkshire police stations.

In West Yorkshire, police said that more than 200 firearms - including shotguns - knives and swords are now off the streets following their weapons surrender initiative.

The campaigns were being coordinated by the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS).