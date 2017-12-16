Hundreds of North Yorkshire homes without gas for second day

Hundreds of homes in North Yorkshire are without gas for a second day after a "failure in supply".

Around 600 properties in Helmsley, Nawton and Beadlam lost supply yesterday afternoon, with those householders who do have gas being asked to use it considerately.

Engineers from Northern Gas Networks are working hard to reinstate gas supply as quickly as possible, the company has said, adding that hotplates and heaters are available for vulnerable customers.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this matter has caused," said Ian Cooper, customer operations support manager.

"Letters are being hand-delivered to all customers affected, notifying them that our engineers may need to access their property to isolate the service at the emergency control valve.

“We are also asking customers in the vicinity who have not lost supply to limit their own use of gas to prevent further loss of supply to themselves and their neighbours. This is a temporary measure until such time that our engineers can rectify the supply issues.

“We appreciate your patience and thank you for your continued cooperation.”

Winter warmer packs including blankets are available for vulnerable people, NGN has said, and can be collected from the Methodist Church on Ashdale Road in Helmsley.

