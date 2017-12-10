Hundreds of Santas and Father Christmases storm through Leeds for annual Santa Dash for St Gemma's Hospice

Hundreds of Santas stormed through Leeds city centre this morning as they prepared to go the distance for charity.

Red and white costumes are abound for the annual Santa Dash which is organised to raise funds for local charity, St Gemma's Hospice.

LIVE: Watch the event on our Facebook page here

It is said to be the biggest version of the event yet and the 5k race set off from outside WH Smiths on Lands Lane at 9.30am.

Reader Magi Buckton said: "Best wishes to you all, St Gemma's holds a place in my heart, my lovely father was looked after by all those marvellous staff in the most loving and respectful way before he died there, thank you"

John Hammond said: "You guys in Yorkshire know how to do it!"

Phil Walton added: "Good luck to the Fletcher family, especially William, who is celebrating his 9th birthday today by running with his Mum, Dad and sister"