Hundreds say farewell to Sheffield PC Dave Fields who was killed in Christmas Day horror crash

A police helicopter today performed a 'nod' as a touching tribute at the funeral of a dedicated Sheffield traffic officer who was killed in a horror crash on Christmas Day.

A guard of honour was also formed as a mark of respect as around 400 people turned out to see off PC Dave Fields - described as an 'amazing husband, father and friend' by his family - at Grenoside Crematorium this afternoon.

Around 400 people turned out to pay their last respects to the popular police officer

His beloved pet dog Bertie, a beagle, joined a procession of police motorbikes and horses before it passed officers lined up as a mark of respect to the dad-of-two.

PC Fields, aged 45, died in a head-on smash on the A57 near Coisley Hill and the Shirebrook Nature Reserve, close to the Mosbrough Parkway.

Lorraine Stephenson, aged 61, also died in the crash.

His wife Emma and daughter Ella paid tribute during a short service in the chapel and the congregation heard songs by Sam Smith and Marillion.

PC Fields' beloved pet dog Bertie joined the funeral procession

In a statement his family described him as an 'amazing husband, father and friend'.

It read: "Dave was an amazing husband, father and friend who was loved by everyone who knew him.

"He really enjoyed his job and was proud to be a police officer. He was brave, funny and a well-respected member of his team, who he saw as close friends rather than just colleagues.

"He made us all proud every day and will be missed so much.

PC Dave Fields was described by colleagues as the 'best friend'

"He was an amazing man and will be in our thoughts each and every single day."

PC Fields' sergeant, Lee Beck, and his other colleagues, also paid tribute to their 'best friend'.

Sgt Beck said: "Dave was a hardworking, dedicated officer who prided himself in being there for others. Nothing was ever too much trouble for Dave.

"His drive and determination in his policing role was second to none, his skills set was vast and his overall attitude and knowledge base was exemplary.

PC Fields' family described him as an 'amazing husband, father and friend'

"Not only was Dave a fine officer but he was a friend - the best friend.

"His team were his family and he would always put himself second to make sure they were happy and upbeat. He would always have a laugh and a joke at a fellow colleague's mistakes. He would never let you live it down and would wind you up about it for months, but always in the best possible humour.

"His friendly banter made the office a brighter place to be. We would look forward to his terrible jokes and tenuous innuendos. He was funny because he wasn’t if that makes sense."

Sgt Beck said PC Fields left an 'unfillable' hole and would always be in his colleagues' hearts.

Chief Constable Stephen Watson said: "PC Fields was an exceptional officer who loved his job and was respected as a dedicated, committed and enthusiastic police officer within South Yorkshire Police.

“He died in tragic circumstances, which are amplified by the fact that he leaves a wife and two young children."

The funeral took place at Grenoside Crematorium

Dad-of-two PC Fields was also a well-known football referee and was vice-chairman of Sheffield Referees' Association.

PC Fields was driving a marked BMW 3 series and Mrs Stephenson was the passenger in a silver Citroen C3 travelling in the opposite direction.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is underway.

PC Fields' family have asked for donations to be made to Sheffield Children's Hospital, in lieu of flowers.