Hunt on for two men after suspected arson attack in Hull

Two men are being searched for by police following a suspected arson attack at a factory yard in Hull.

Fire crews were called to the premises on Wincolmlee at around 4am on June 24.

It is thought two separate fires were started, burning out a number of vehicles. No one was injured.

Humberside Police want to talk to the men, who they say were acting suspiciously in the area at the time of the fires.

Both suspects were wearing light coloured tops and police say one may have been wearing a black baseball cap.

Officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the pair at that time to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 16/67919/18.