Hunt trophy and horse medallion still missing after Harrogate burglary

A 1930s hunt trophy was among distinctive items stolen when burglars raided a house in rural North Yorkshire.

Police said handmade walking sticks, one in the shape of a badger’s head, and a shire horse medallion in a red leather case were also taken in the burglary in Follifot, near Harrogate.

The Bramham Moor Hunt trophy stolen in the raid at the Haggs Road house dates from 1932.

North Yorkshire Police released details of the stolen items and said they were continuing to investigate the break-in, which happened in February.

A police spokesperson said: "It happened between 9am and 3pm on February 17 and despite extensive enquiries, the investigation remains ongoing.

"Police are particularly keen on any information as to the whereabouts of these items and would like to hear from anybody who saw people or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area at the time."