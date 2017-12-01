Husband in court accused of Halifax mum’s murder

A 35-year-old man accused of murdering his wife at their family home in Halifax has made his first appearance before a crown court judge today (Friday).

Zbigniew Lasek was charged with murdering 36-year-old mum-of-three Monica Lasek after she was found with stab wounds at a house in Solstice Way, Illingworth, on Sunday morning.

The murder charge was not put to Lasek during the 20-minute hearing at Bradford Crown Court after his barrister Charles Blatchford said the defendant had indicated that he had no recollection of the incident.

Mr Blatchford said his client was not able to give any instructions about what had gone on and he wanted Lasek to be medically assessed.

The Recorder of Bradford Judge Jonathan Durham Hall QC confirmed that a trial date would be fixed on May 21 next year and Mr Blatchford said there would be no application for bail on Lasek’s behalf.

Lasek, who appeared in the dock wearing a grey sweatshirt and grey joggers, was assisted during the hearing by a Polish interpreter.

Judge Durham Hall said the case was a tragedy for all concerned as he remanded Lasek back into custody until January 26.