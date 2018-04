A drink driver arrested by police for being over the limit tried an unusual excuse when stopped by police.

The driver was stopped while he was driving his friend's car and told police when he had been pulled over: "I drive when we're both drunk, I tend to be a bit safer"

The incident happened overnight in Huddersfield, and police issued information about the offence at 9am today (Sunday).

The driver was charged with driving while over the limit and driving with no valid insurance.