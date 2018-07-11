'I'll be throwing money into the crowd!' Doncaster England fan Donny Knight promises cash for supporters tonight

A Doncaster England fan who has become a cult hero for climbing on top of a bus shelter dressed as St George has promised to throw money into the crowd if the Three Lions win tonight.

Balby roofer Terry Hill, 53, will be heading to Silver Street once again tonight as England prepare to do battle with Croatia in the World Cup semi-final from 7pm.

Doncaster England fan Terry Hill is heading back to the bus shelter in Silver Street tonight.

He became a cult hero on Saturday after footage of him dressed as a knight and leaping from the top of a bus shelter into the arms of fellow fans below went viral after being watched more than 130,000 times.

And Terry has said he plans to celebrate an England win by dishing out cash.

He said: "Donny Knight will be on Silver Street again and if England win, I will be throwing money into the crowd.

"Hopefully the people who are struggling will have the chance to pick some notes up. It's coming home!"

Terry has been decorating his garden wall with England and Croatia flags.

Terry has sent up a Facebook page for his Donny Knight career - which you can see HERE - and is hoping for a repeat of his Saturday celebrations tonight.

He was filmed singing and dancing on top of the bus stop in Silver Street as thousands of fans partied following England's 2-0 quarter final win over Sweden.

Since then, he has spent the last few days painting England and Croatia flags onto the wall of his home in Belmont Avenue - and plans to do the same again should England reach Sunday's final where they will face France.

Video: Julie Bingham