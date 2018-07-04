'I'm a lucky boy': Sheffield man's praise for NHS after robot-assisted surgery

For patients awaiting complex operations in NHS hospitals, a safe pair of hands is always a comforting thought.

But in England’s modern-day health service, they aren’t always that of a surgeon.

Hospital trusts in Yorkshire are among a series across the country now employing da Vinci Robots, controlled remotely by surgeons, to carry out groundbreaking procedures requiring pinpoint and “superhuman” precision.

The robots, which cost nearly £2m, are now used to carry out kidney and prostate removals, bowel cancer and tonsil surgery and even bladder removals.

The Yorkshire Post says: NHS side-effects. Role of technology and after-care

Surgeons use joysticks and foot pedals to manoeuvre its robotic arms from a console, where they can use their eyes, hands and feet to control a 3D camera which is 10 times more accurate than the human eye.

Having already soared past a remarkable 1,000 operations since its introduction in 2013, Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s da Vinci robot was used to treat David Holmes last month when he walked through the doors of the city’s Royal Hallamshire Hospital and was only the second patient to be discharged on the same day.

The 61-year-old, from Loxley, Sheffield was told the devastating news that he had prostate cancer earlier this year.

“I didn’t have any of the usual symptoms,” the father-of-three told The Yorkshire Post.

“After some long tests dragged on for four or five weeks, I found out that I had got prostate cancer.

“I had to choose then between radiotherapy or a prostatectomy – having my prostate removed – they call it ‘robotic surgery’.”

Mr Holmes, a former journalist and latterly a journalism lecturer at the University of Sheffield, spent time consulting with friends, organisations and former patients who had undergone both methods of treatment in order to make his decision.

“They took me through what is involved,” he said.

“They throw all these statistics at you but the things no one wants to be left with after having their prostate removed is incontinence and impotence.”

A keen runner, Mr Holmes spoke with other patients who had undergone the procedure who were equally active, and was surprised to find one who was once again running marathons after having his prostate removed.

“After a long period of agonising and consulting with people, I decided to go for it,” he said.

In another milestone for the trust in Sheffield, Mr Holmes then became only the second person to have the operation carried out with the robot as a day case, where he would undergo the procedure and be discharged on the same day.

“I was braced for a really bad time,” he said.

“But when they rang me up and said they could get me home in a day I thought that was incredible.

“It’s done remotely by a surgeon who uses the robot to make five tiny incisions – about a centimetre wide.

“In I went, and a few hours later I was sitting in hospital wired full of morphine [after the operation].

“They got me eating something and then checked me out. That evening I was back in my garden.”

After being discharged, he had to spend the first week at home fitted with a catheter, which he admitted was extremely uncomfortable.

But he was shocked to see the speed that his body was bouncing back after the robot-assisted surgery.

“Each day I was amazed at how quickly I was recovering,” he said.

“A week later, they took the catheter out and I haven’t looked back. I went home and my wife was out and I went for a two-mile walk. It was slow but I have walked every day since.”

By June 23, he had taken part in his first running circuit around a nearby cemetery.

And on Sunday, he managed to complete a two-mile run.

He is still awaiting test results to find out whether the surgery was successful in eradicating the cancer.

This week – during the NHS’s 70th anniversary – he will mark one month since he went under the robotic knife.

Technology ‘was amazing’

Mr Holmes praised the NHS, and urged people not to take it for granted after his operation.

“In a lot of countries in the world, I would probably be on my way to the graveyard by now,” he said.

“When you think about the technology they have used on me... Obviously nobody wants to get told they have got cancer, but the nurses were superb, they have been really reassuring.

“Then to have this amazing technology brought to your aid, and to not have to worry about paying for it.

“The NHS has been one of the finest political achievements that anyone has managed. I’m a lucky boy.”