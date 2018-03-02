'I made it home and I didn't become a cannibal!'... Motorists react to M62 'horror story' as Storm Emma causes motorway mayhem

Motorists stranded on the frozen M62 have taken to social media in an attempt to bring some humour to their situation - and to say thank-you to kind-hearted locals.

The Beast from the East and Storm Emma combined to whip up some horrific conditions, meaning many drivers were stuck for over 10 hours between Rochdale and Huddersfield. Locals rushed out to provide food, drink and blankets as the wait continued through the night. Here is how they reacted.

