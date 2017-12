Have your say

The cold spell shows no signs of ending just yet.

The Met Office has released a fresh weather warning for Yorkshire ahead of what is expected to be an icy night.

The yellow ice warning is in place from 4pm today until 11am on Thursday.

Wintry showers are also predicted, and there is a chance of snow settling on higher ground.

Expect icy stretches on untreated roads and pavements, with slippery surfaces likely.