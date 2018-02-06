Iceland bucks industry trend by launching store management recruitment drive

FROZEN food company The Iceland Group is bucking the industry trend by launching a store management recruitment drive.

The company is seeking new store managers and area managers for both Iceland and The Food Warehouse, in locations across the UK, and expects to fill up to 100 of these senior positions during the next six months.

A spokesman said: “There are currently opportunities for more than 40 Iceland store managers, in areas including London, Essex, Hertfordshire, Hampshire, Birmingham, Warwickshire, Manchester, Cumbria, Dundee, Aberdeenshire and Belfast. Annual salaries start from £28,000 (£32,000 in London) and can rise to around £40,000 per annum.”

There are also opportunities within the The Food Warehouse business, with current vacancies for store managers in Luton, Bristol, Barnstaple and Manchester, and for area managers in the South West, North East, Lancashire, Wirral, Yorkshire and Scotland.

Ewan McMahon, Iceland Group operations director, said: “At a time when so many other food retailers are restructuring and downsizing their store management teams, we want people to know that we have some great opportunities for career progression at Iceland.

“We’re a privately-owned, family business with a unique, friendly culture, a great track record as one of the best big companies to work for in the UK, a proven determination to do the right thing for our customers and the environment, and a clear focus on long term growth.

“Assessment sessions are already organised for various locations across the UK including Dundee, Sunderland, Manchester, Birmingham and London, with many more to be confirmed. There will certainly be an assessment day within a commutable distance for all suitable candidates.

“We recommend that applications are submitted as soon as possible to ensure opportunities are not missed.”