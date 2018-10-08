Identical twins’ ‘striking’ Sheffield houses to star in TV’s Grand Designs

A pair of identical twins from Sheffield are set to showcase their ‘near-identical' houses in TV’s Grand Designs next week.

Nik and Jon Daughtry will show off their unusual designs to presenter Kevin McCloud in the latest episode of the series which focuses on unusual and innovative construction projects from across the country.

Twins Nik and Jon Daughtry star in the new series of Grand Designs.

The twins, 48, have built two near-identical houses next door to each other paying tribute to the city's industrial past.

A synopsis of the show, which will be aired on Channel 4 on October 17 at 9pm, said: “Their plans are incredibly ambitious, not only do they want to build the two houses for the price of one, but the materials and finish have to be absolutely perfect.

“With a tight budget, it's an almighty stretch from the start. As delays, overages and imperfections hit, it's clear the twins' intuitive and incredibly close relationship will be tested like never before.”

The houses, which have five bedrooms and five bathrooms each, were built on a budget of £350,000.

Both properties have a steel frame and are wrapped in black corrugated cladding.

The homes are also perched on stilts in front of a private dam with floor to ceiling windows offering views across a picturesque millpond.

The show blurb adds: “Both properties are strikingly contemporary, minimal and industrial in design.”