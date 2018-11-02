Ilkley fatal collision appeal: Elderly woman died after being hit by bus in Brook Street

An elderly woman has died after being knocked down by a bus in Ilkley.

West Yorkshire Police today released further details of the fatal collision as they urged any further witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to Brook Street shortly after 3.20pm when it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a single-decker bus.

A spokesman said: "The pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, died as a result of her injuries.

"The driver of the bus remained at the scene and has been helping officers with their enquiries."

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene.

Detectives in the Major Collision Enquiry Team now want to speak to any witnesses or anyone who may have dash cam footage of the collision.

Call 101, quoting log 1245 of 01/11, to pass on any information to the investigation team.