Ilkley is getting a huge new food festival this summer

Here's all you need to know about the first-ever Ilkley Food and Drink Festival.

When is it?

It's on the weekend of June 29 and 30 this summer. Gates open at 10am. The event is organised by the same company behind the North Leeds Food Festival, which is held in Roundhay Park.

Where will it be held?

East Holmes Field, which is next to Ilkley Rugby Club's ground and opposite Ilkley Lido.

What food vendors will be there?

There will be 20 pop-up street food vendors at the festival, although the brands haven't been released yet. There'll also be a market area with 50 stalls selling fresh produce.

What about drinks?

They've partnered with Ilkley Brewery for the beer tent, and there'll also be wine, cocktail and champagne pop-up stalls.

Entertainment?

Twenty bands and performers have been booked to provide live music.

What about the kids?

If you've got a young family, there will be a magician, funfair, face painting, arts and crafts for them.

How much are tickets?

Entry is £4.98 for adults and £1.50 for children aged 5-16. Under fives get free admission.

Is there parking?

A field has been set aside for free parking.

Are dogs allowed?

Yes.