Image of potential key witness released in Grimsby murder probe

Humberside Police have released an image of a woman they want to speak to in connection with the murder of a man who died after being attacked in the street.

Detectives have launched a murder investigation after Tony Richardson, 45, died following an assault outside Halifax Bank, on Old Market Place, Grimsby.

They released a photograph of a potential key witness they want to speak to in connection with the attack, which happened at around 4.30pm on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Stewart Miller said: “There’s no suggestion that this lady was involved in the incident that led to Mr Richardson’s death.

“However, she was in the area shortly before it happened and may be able to provide us with vital information, so we would be very grateful if she could get in touch.

“This is one of a number of new lines of enquiry we are investigating and I want to thank the public for their help so far in coming forward with information.”

Officers are also still appealing for information that could help identify a man they also want to speak to in connection with the assault.

He is described as white, aged 20 to 45-years-old, with dark rimmed glasses.

He wore a beige or grey waist-length jacket with a peaked hood, which was up. He also wore dark trousers and grey or brown trainers.

Det Chief Insp Miller said: "If you believe you can help, or you were in the Market Place area between 3.30pm and 5pm on Tuesday evening, please call our dedicated incident room on 01472 290204.

"Alternatively, call 101 quoting log number 372 of January 15 or Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111."