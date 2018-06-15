Image released after man caught outside Leeds Mission nightclub with knife

Police have today released an image of a man they want to speak to after someone was caught trying to conceal a knife outside a Leeds nightclub.

The incident happened by the entrance at Mission nightclub in Leeds on the May 20.

Door staff at the entrance of the club saw the man with the handle of a blade sticking out of his trousers.



Bouncers then approached him but he ran off, throwing the large knife in a bin outside the club.



In an appeal, British Transport Police officers said they believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate.



Anyone who knows him is asked BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 1800036022. Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.