IN FULL - Yorkshire’s 24 First World War recipients of the Victoria Cross

Some 24 Yorkshire soldiers were awarded the Victoria Cross for their actions during the First World War.

The Victoria Cross (VC) is the highest award of the British honours system. It is awarded for gallantry "in the presence of the enemy" to members of the British Armed Forces.

It may be awarded to a person of any military rank in any service and to civilians under military command although no civilian has received the award since 1879.

It may also be awarded posthumously.

Since the first awards were presented by Queen Victoria in 1857, two-thirds of all awards have been personally presented by the British monarch.

The 24 men from Yorkshire regiments to have been awarded the VC in the First World War are listed in full below. Another 14 members of the Yorkshire Regiment have received the award in other conflicts.

Corporal William Anderson, 2nd Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

2nd Lieutenant Ernest Beal, 13th (Service) Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

2nd Lieutenant Donald Bell, 9th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

Private William Butler, 17th (Service) Battalion, Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire Regiment).

Private George Chafer, 1st Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment.

Corporal William Clamp, 6th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

Private John Cunningham, 12th (Service) Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment.

Private Tom Dresser, 7th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

2nd Lieutenant John Harrison, 11th (Service) Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment.

Captain Philip Hirsch, 4th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

2nd Lieutenant James Huffam, 5th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding Regiment).

Sergeant Harold Jackson, 7th (Service) Battalion, East Yorkshire Regiment.

2nd Lieutenant Henry Kelly, 10th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding Regiment).

Private Arnold Loosemore, 8th (Service) Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding Regiment).

Major Stewart Loudoun, 10th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

Sergeant William McNally, 8th (Service) Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

Corporal Samuel Meekosha, 1/6th Battalion, Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire Regiment).

Sergeant Albert Mountain, 15th/17th (Service) Battalion, Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire Regiment).

Private Arthur Poulter, 1/4th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding Regiment).

Captain George Sanders, 1/7th Battalion, Prince of Wales’s Own (West Yorkshire Regiment).

Private William Short, 8th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).

Private Henry Tandey, 5th Battalion, Duke of Wellington’s (West Riding Regiment).

Lieutenant Colonel Oliver Watson, 5th Battalion, The King’s Own Yorkshire Light Infantry.

Captain Archie White, 6th Battalion, Alexandra, Princess of Wales’s Own (Yorkshire Regiment).