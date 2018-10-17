IN PICTURES: Awards for Babyballet and Vapour Media at Calderdale networking meeting

Pride and Provenance hosted more than 30 members and guests at Business for Calderdale’s October networking meeting in Halifax.

The café and bar in Piece Mill, next to the Piece Hall south gate, opened at the end of July and serves beers, wines, coffees and teas, and food.

Rachel Garrod and Bob Pidgeon from patent attorneys Appleyard Lees gave the presentation to members about the history of the firm and the intellectual property

work it undertakes for local businesses as well as national and international clients.

The firm was founded in Halifax in 1852 and continues to prosper from its premises on Clare Road, as well as offices in Leeds, Manchester, Cambridge and Alderley

Park.

Famously, Appleyard Lees assisted Percy Shaw in registering and protecting his rights in the cat’s eye invention.

Nick Worsnop, of Chadwick Lawrence solicitors and chair of Business for Calderdale, presented BfC’s businees of the month August award to Lucy Crabtree from Babyballet and the September award to Tim Mercer from Vapour Media Ltd of Elland.

Nick said: “Thanks to James at Pride and Provenance for hosting and his hospitality.

“This is a great café and bar and will offer more variety of choice for visitors to the Piece Hall and Square Chapel in particular. Our congratulations to Claire O’Connor at Babyballet for picking up yet another award and also Tim and his team at Vapour Cloud. Both were deserved winners.”

BfC’s November meeting is at 2pm at Town Hall Dental in Brighouse and will be a question and answer session with MP Craig Whittaker. For more details of Business

for Calderdale and how to join, visit www.businessforcalderdale.co.uk.