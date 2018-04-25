IN PICTURES: Scooter riders travel across Yorkshire to support hospice

Scooter riders were welcomed by five hospices on a fundraising journey across Yorkshire.

Around 50 members of Pontefract Scooter Club made their way across the county, meeting patients and carers from the five centres.

They showed their support for Pontefract’s Prince of Wales Hospice, where they started their fundraising ride, as well as Wakefield Hospice, St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds, St Leonard’s Hospice in York and St Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate.

The Scoot de Hospice, which raised funds for the Prince of Wales, was organised by loyal hospice supporter Michelle Grainger.

She said: “I always aim to engage with the local community when I fundraise for The Prince of Wales Hospice, and for this event, I hoped to raise awareness for all hospices’ across Yorkshire.”

“I would like to thank Pontefract Scooter Club, and everyone who came along for the ride. The sun was shining and we had a brilliant day!

“It was such a special moment for me when one of the patients joined us before we set off on tour. This is the reason why we raise funds and awareness – to ensure the hospice can

be there for people when they need it most.”

The event, which took place on Sunday, is expected to raise more than £550.

Michelle and her Pontefract organisation Michelle’s Flowers have already raised a total of £30,000 for the hospice through previous events.

Sophie Elsworth, event and community fundraising assistant at the hospice, said: “Michelle is always eager to involve the community, and partnered with Pontefract Scooter Club to create Scoot de Hospice.

“We are extremely grateful for Michelle’s passionate fundraising efforts, and continued ambition to raise awareness for hospice care within the Five Towns.”