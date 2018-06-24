In pictures: ‘Total warriors’ put mind over matter at Bramham Park in Leeds

A gruelling obstacle course was made all the more a test of physical prowess by the scorching summer heat at Bramham Park.

Some 25 punishing challenges faced those brave enough to take on the Total Warrior event yesterday.

To complete a route that was billed as the ultimate test of stamina, strength and determination, those taking part had to traverse the freezing temperatures of an ice bath, wade through energy-sapping mud, leap over burning wood and stretch their weary limbs to negotiate a series of climbing frames.

According to its organisers, the course offers more obstacles-per-kilometre than any other race.

As a reward for their efforts, finishers were handed a free beer at the end.