Incredible listed York townhouse on sale for £1.4million

One of the oldest residential properties inside York's city walls is on the market.

The Grade II-listed Georgian townhouse on St Saviourgate has a guide price of £1.4million.

Estate agents Blenkin and Co believe the former dental practice is one of only a tiny number of historic properties within the walls which have both parking and a garden.

Built in 1740, the house has four floors and a basement. It is located on a desirable terraced street and has recently had the kitchen extended.

There's a period drawing room, four bedrooms, study, a studio apartment above the garage and basement vaults.

The house boasts a wealth of period features including high ceilings, open fireplaces, sash windows and Georgian plasterwork.

The third floor has excellent views of York Minster and there is a beautiful, secluded walled garden with stone-flagged terrace and barbecue area. The original 18th-century walls are still standing.

York Station is less than a mile away and the street is close to the city's historic heart.

