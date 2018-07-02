Independent Harrogate cafe left 'beaming' after outpour of support following day with no customers

The owners of a cafe in Harrogate have been left overwhelmed following another outpour of online support for independent business in the town.

Sharing a post online last Friday the owners of The Harrogate Tea Rooms', located on the first floor of Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street, explained they had seen no customers for the day and asked 'who'd be a struggling independent?'

They said: "Friday afternoon in #Harrogate and we’ve got nooooo customers... sigh :-(

Who’d be a struggling independent ?!!

"Due to lots of requests for our location, we are situated in Westminster Arcade, 1st floor.. so there are just a few steps, which is next to Debenhams on Parliament Street ( the road Betty’s is on )

Or should I say opposite Nandos? Most people know where that is."

However following on from the global response to neighbouring independent bookstore, Imagined Things', the cafe revealed over the weekend that they too have had thousands of people come out in support.

They wrote: "Overwhelmed is an understatement!! Today we have reached nearly 18000 people, with nearly 200 shares and nearly 150 new Facebook friends... and still rising 😌

Those of you who said you would come in today... did!!!

"Tonight we are beaming, daring to hope that our small independent business might start to turn and maybe we can survive the storm.

Thank you for your positivity, support and for caring. We don’t know what we’ve done to deserve all this, but we shall endeavour to keep The Harrogate Tea Rooms as a uniquely different, family-run Independent for as long as you are happy to enjoy homemade cakes."

