Infamous Doncaster disco dancing TV contest turned into BBC comedy show

An infamous disco dancing contest held in Doncaster nearly 40 years ago has become the subject of a BBC comedy programme.

The Yorkshire Disco Dancing Championships, which were filmed at a night club in the town back in 1980, form the basis of an episode of The Archiveologists, a new BBC2 comedy show starring Diane Morgan and Joe Wilkinson.

The pair have taken the original footage and given it a new voiceover in their own unique comedy style, affectionately parodying the colourful spectacular.

The original clip has been available on YouTube for several years and shows former Radio 1 DJ Simon Bates presenting a series of high-kicking disco dancers from across Yorkshire at the contest, held at Romeo and Juliet's night club in Duke Street.

The gaudy footage shows a host of lithe, young disco dancers strutting their stuff on a sparkly stage to be crowned the county’s number one in the televised competition.

Among them is 20-year-old Doncaster lad Alan Collier, who can be seen wowing the crowd with some high-kicking moves in a sparkly gold jump suit as he bids for glory.

A description of the show on the Yorkshire Film Archive describes the programme as “an excellent example of the disco dancing scene that was a major part of the cultural zeitgeist during this period of time.”

You can watch the programme on the BBC iPlayer HERE