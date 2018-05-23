Inflatable theme park to open

Have your say

A dual-level ‘double-decker’ inflatable theme park is set to open in Beverley.

The family-friendly new venue will also boast the UK’s biggest ball pool - home to 200,000 plastic spheres.

The ‘Inflata Nation’ venue is set to open at the town’s Flemingate shopping centre, and represents the first attraction of its type in the region.

The brand is the brainchild of husband and wife duo Michelle and Matt Ball, who’ve already opened two other Inflata Nation centres - in Manchester and Cheshire - with a third to open in Birmingham later this year.

Ms Ball said: “The previous Inflata Nation centres have all been on one level, spread out across a large space.

“But we wanted to up the ante for Flemingate, which is why we’ve created a dual layer, double decker system.”

It will open before the summer school holidays.