Injured Harrogate Mayor praises NHS staff

The Mayor of Harrogate has paid tribute to hospital staff who treated his injuries, including broken ribs, after suffering a fall.

Coun Bernard Bateman, MBE, is continuing to recover at home after sustaining broken ribs and minor cuts after falling on an uneven stretch of road last Thursday in Folifoot, where he was visiting a catering company.

Harrogate District Hospital staff were able to release him in the early hours of Friday morning. He said: “I spent six hours at Harrogate hospital and my treatment was first class, it was all the more impressive considering how busy they were at the time.”

Adding he still planned to take part in upcoming events, he said: “I am still recovering and probably will be resting over the next 10 days, cracked ribs and cuts just need time to heal. I am however hoping to attend the full council meeting tomorrow, all going well.”

Coun Bateman also thanked his wife, Mayoress Linda Bateman, who took on his duties at the event after the accident.