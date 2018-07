Have your say

The inquest into the deaths of four young men killed in an early morning crash in Leeds is due to open today.

Caelan Megson, 21, Brandon Frew, 19, Declan Grove, 19, and Matt Walshaw, 18, died after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a taxi on Leeds Outer Ring Road in Horsforth.

The victims

Two girls, aged 16 and 17, who were also in the car, were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The 42-year-old taxi driver from Bradford was also hurt.