Inquest opens into death of Leeds student Alice Walton, 20

A 20-year-old woman died after being injured in a road accident in a student area of Leeds, an inquest heard.

Alice Walton, a student at Leeds University, was hurt in a crash outside the Hyde Park pub at around 4.25am on March 17.

Miss Walton, a student from Newark in Nottinghamshire, was rushed to Leeds General Infirmary and died two days later, Wakefield Coroner's Court heard.

Area Coroner Jonathan Leach adjourned the hearing for further enquires to be carried out.

Following the incident, police appealed for witnesses and any one with dash-cam footage to come forward.

At the time, acting Sergeant Fiona Hoodless, of West Yorkshire Police Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: "The family have said they are heartbroken and devastated by their loss.

“We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of the incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision or the events leading up to it, or anyone who may have been in the area at the time in a vehicle fitted with dash-cam.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who saw Alice or was with her earlier in the evening.”

Witnesses are asked to call West Yorkshire Police on 01924 293047 or on 101, quoting Operation Padward.