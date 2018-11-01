Inquest opens into death of tragic Leeds footballer Kieran Marshall

A Leeds footballer was found hanged in woodland, an inquest opening was told.

Kieran Marshall, 21, left his family home at Sledmere Square on October 24, Wakefield Coroner’s Court heard.

Senior coroner Kevin McLoughlin said: “He was known to be upset following the break-up of a lengthy relationship.

“On October 24, he left the family home making veiled references to his death.

“This caused his concerned family to search for him and subsequently discover his body hanging from a tree in woodland.”

Paramedics were called and Mr Marshall was treated at Leeds General Infirmary.

The inquest opening heard he suffered a brain injury due to asphyxiation and a decision was made with his family to withdraw treatment on October 26.

Mr Loughlin adjourned the hearing for an inquest date to be set. Tributes poured in to the popular Armley FC player following his death.

Mr Marshall’s dad, Wayne, wrote on the club’s page: “Me and my family truly appreciate everything that has been done so far – and everybody that has donated and sent messages in our hardest time of life so far. Thank you everybody.”

The club had earlier said: “Marshy was an instrumental part of the clubs treble winning success last season and a hugely popular character in the dressing room and around the club in general.”

It postponed weekend games as a mark of respect and said his number 8 shirt would be permanently retired.