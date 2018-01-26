Inquest to open into death of 11-year-old girl in Halifax

The inquest into the death of a school-girl in Halifax is set to open on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, officers continue to investigate the circumstances of the death of 11-year-old Ursula Keogh at the direction of the Coroner a police spokesperson said.

Her body was found in the Hebble Brook at Paris Gates in Halifax on Monday after she had been reported missing earlier that day.

Police have also asked people not to post speculative comments via social media as they could undermine the ongoing enquiries and if they are abusive in nature, they could constitute a criminal offence.