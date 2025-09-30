Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Malik Bunton, 21, was found dead in his single living quarters at RAF Leeming on July 17, 2023, three weeks after friends last saw him alive.

An inquest into his death was opened by coroner Catherine Cundy on Monday September 29 at Northallerton Coroners Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that Malik had been regarded by friends and colleagues as “outgoing” and “the friendliest soul” and had shown few obvious signs of crisis until March 2023, when he entered the River Ouse in York after a night out.

Malik’s mental health deteriorated following the incident, the inquest was told.

Malik Bunton entered the RAF in 2021 | Submitted

He told his sister Amy Bunton of desires to leave the RAF and she urged him to see a doctor and to call her afterwards, but her final welfare text on July 16, 2023, received only the single “thumbs-up” emoji.

Malik - a cyberspace specialist who joined the RAF in 2021 - was found dead in his living quarters at the Royal Air Force station in July 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, an inquest into his death is examining the support available to personnel at the training base.

In a statement read to the court as she watched the proceedings with Malik’s father Bob Bunton and sister Amy, his mother Catherine Bunton said: “I know it was his decision.

“I question if I could have done more, and as I've mentioned, he was the type of person that once he decided to do something, that is what he would do.”

Malik’s father Bob Bunton told the court, in written evidence via the coroner, his son was “always upbeat” during home visits and that they exchanged regular messages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the times I saw Mal in person he was always positive,” he said, and added Malik never admitted to depression even when the subject was raised.

Malik was not seen by friends for three weeks prior to his death, the inquest heard.

Malik Bunton | Submitted

His sister Amy Bunton described how she kept in close contact with her brother and how their last exchanges now haunt her.

She said: “On July 16, 2023, I messaged him on my phone, a quick welfare check, and he replied with a thumbs up, and that's the last contact that I had with him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Malik was found dead on July 17, 2023 after a missing person report was filed.

On Sunday March 26, 2023, Malik entered the River Ouse following a night out with friends and colleagues in York.

Close friend and fellow airman Ross Magney-Willard, who lived with Malik for a time, described the York incident as “the first serious inclination that there was genuinely a mental health concern.”

He said Malik “remained the same cheerful Malik to most people” afterwards but began volunteering for extra shifts and long hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was the type who always put his hand up for the bad jobs,” Mr Magney-Willard said.

The inquest heard he later told emergency-department staff he had felt suicidal at the time but regretted the action.

A statement from Dr Fung Wah Atang, the emergency doctor who treated Malik following the river incident, was read to the court.

It confirmed Malik was medically fit when discharged from hospital and that he declined a face-to-face crisis-team assessment, opting instead for a phone number for follow-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The coroner heard that Malik moved from basic block accommodation into a house share in May 2023, where friends noted mood swings but also periods of apparent contentment.

He continued to socialise, attend barbecues and plan trips, the inquest was told.

By July he had again spoken of wanting to leave the RAF, the court was told.

Malik’s sister Amy Bunton said he rang her on July 10, “crying, which he hardly ever did,” and told her he wanted to quit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing, which is set to conclude on Friday, will examine the support available to personnel at RAF Leeming.

It will also continue to examine how Malik’s mental health declined in the months before his death.

The inquest continues.